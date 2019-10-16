Noticias de Mercados
October 16, 2019 / 8:59 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Mexico's Slim says will invest over $5 billion if he wins infrastructure bids in country

MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said on Wednesday that he expects his investments in Mexico to total more than 100 billion pesos ($5.21 billion) over the course of the administration if his companies receive contracts to build key infrastructure projects.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico City, Slim said he is “100% in agreement” with the goals of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who began a six-year term in December.

$1 = 19.2115 Mexican pesos Reporting by Julia Love; editing by Daina Beth Solomon

