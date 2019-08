MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s main stock exchange S&P/BMV IPC, which is composed of the country’s 35 most liquid companies, on Friday extended gains and rose by more than 1% after five consecutive days of losses. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

