Mexico says anti-trust probe opened in telecoms sector

MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator has opened an anti-trust probe into “relative monopolistic practices” in the sector, the government said in its official gazette on Monday.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) probe centers on denial of access, and discriminatory access to an “essential input” in the market for “wholesale disaggregated services of the predominant economic agent’s local network in the telecommunications sector,” the government said.

“The aim of the procedure is to investigate the commission of relative monopolistic practices that have or may have as their object or effect, to unduly displace other economic actors, substantially impede their access, or to establish exclusive advantages in favor of one or more economic agents in the relevant market, or in a related market,” it added.

The gazette did not provide further details.

America Movil, the telecommunications company of tycoon Carlos Slim, dominates the fixed line and mobile phone business in Mexico, and was singled out for tougher regulation after a landmark 2013-14 legislative overhaul of the sector.

Still, as is customary, the government did not say which company the IFT was targeting in the investigation, which was sparked by a complaint, the gazette said.

The telecoms probe will last at least 30 working days and not exceed 120 working days, though the period of investigation can be extended if necessary, the government said. (Reporting by Diego Ore Editing by Dave Graham and David Gregorio)