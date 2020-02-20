Noticias de Mercados
February 20, 2020 / 11:58 PM / a few seconds ago

Mexico's Televisa posts big jump in its fourth-quarter profit

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, reported a $2.5 billion peso ($132.7 million) fourth quarter net profit on Thursday, partly due to strong cable sales and up sharply from the year-ago period.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Televisa posted a net profit of only 56.6 million pesos as its results were hampered by weak advertising revenue.

$1 = 18.8860 pesos Reporting by Julia Love and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below