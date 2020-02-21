UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa posts big jump in Q4 profit

(Adds details on sales)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa, the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language content, reported a $2.5 billion peso ($132.7 million) fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, up sharply from the year-ago period, helped by strong cable sales.

Overall sales during the quarter rose nearly 5% to reach about 28 billion pesos, with revenue from the broadcaster’s cable unit showing the most robust growth, almost 16% higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

That company said that was because of its pricing strategy, broadband and voice service additions, as well as the partial acquisition of Axtel’s residential business.

During the quarter, Televisa’s advertising sales were mostly flat, up by just 0.3%.

During the year-ago October-December period, Televisa posted a net profit of 56.6 million pesos as its results were hampered by weak advertising revenue.

$1 = 18.8860 pesos Reporting by Julia Love and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Peter Cooney