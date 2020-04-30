Mexican tycoon Slim's construction firms win bid for "Mayan Train"

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - A consortium including the construction firm of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim won a bid to build the second section of the government’s “Mayan Train” project planned for southern Mexico, officials said on Thursday.

Slim’s Operadora Cicsa S.A. de C.V., along with FCC Construction S.A., a Spanish company controlled by Slim’s Inversora Carso S.A. de C.V., had submitted a bid for 18.55 billion pesos ($771.92 million), according to the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur). ($1 = 24.0310 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)