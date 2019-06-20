Mexico's TV Azteca, Allied Esports plan digital channel to show video games

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca said on Thursday it had agreed to form a “strategic alliance” with Allied Esports and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp to create a digital channel broadcasting electronic sports.

Under the deal, the firms will create a headquarters to run electronic sports competitions in Mexico, promoting video games in the country, and will produce and distribute content relating to these activities, TV Azteca said in a statement.

The alliance was subject to the parties completing due diligence and authorization processes, the statement added. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by David Gregorio)