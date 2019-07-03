Mexico's President seeks truce in legal process in dispute with pipeline firms

MEXICO CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was asking for a “truce” in the legal proceedings with natural gas pipeline companies to seek an agreement to an ongoing dispute.

“My proposal is a sort of truce in the legal process without any of the sides losing their rights. If there is no agreement then the legal process will continue,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning press conference.

Mexican national power company CFE said on Tuesday it was seeking $899 million in a dispute with the natural gas pipeline firms and talks with Canada’s TC Energy Corp and billionaire Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso would start within days. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito & Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Gregorio)