MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Venezuela has swapped millions of barrels of crude in return for supplies of corn and water trucks under an oil-for-food deal struck with little-known Mexican firm Libre Abordo, the company said on Thursday, in an effort to secure desperately needed imports amid tightening U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

