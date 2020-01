MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico’s biggest retailer, said on Wednesday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose 2.6% last December compared with the same month in 2018.

Walmex, as the company is known, said total sales in Mexico increased 4.1% last December. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)