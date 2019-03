MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said that its same-store sales rose 5.4 percent in February, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Part of U.S.-based Walmart, Walmex said total sales in February, including its stores in Central America, totaled 45.9 billion pesos, up by 5.5 percent compared to the same month last year. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Alire Garcia)