MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday the company plans capital expenditure for 2019 of 20 billion pesos ($1.03 billion).

In a conference call, the company known as Walmex said the sum compared with expenditure of 17.9 billion pesos last year.

$1 = 19.3408 Mexican pesos Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham