MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican unit of U.S. retailer Walmart said on Wednesday a shareholder meeting would discuss the absorption of two internal units, Holding de Restaurantes y Servicios and Tiendas Wal-Mart.

In a filing to the Mexican stock exchange, Walmart de Mexico said the operation would be part of corporate restructuring and would not involve any third parties. (Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)