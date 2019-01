MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Tuesday that sales at stores open for more than a year in Mexico rose by 4.7 percent in December compared to the same month last year.

Walmex, as the company is known, said that total sales in Mexico rose by 5.8 percent during the month compared to the same month last year. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)