Feb 20 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular , a cable and mobile operator in Latin America and Africa, said on Wednesday it has bought for $1.65 billion the mobile telecommunications assets of Spain’s Telefonica in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Last month, Telefonica said it had reached an agreement to sell its Guatemalan and El Salvadoran operations to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil.

Reporting by Julia Love in Mexico City; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel and Will Dunham