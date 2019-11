SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian beef-packer Minerva SA on Monday said the company is maintaining plans for the IPO of its Athena Foods subsidiary, which operates in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia and Chile.

Speaking during a company event, Chief Financial Officer Edison Ticle said the IPO may be concluded by April 2020. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)