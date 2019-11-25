UPDATE 1-Minerva aims for Athena IPO in April 2020, eyes risks from Argentina

(Adds remarks from executives at press conference)

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company Minerva SA on Monday said it is aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) of its Athena Foods subsidiary in April 2020, despite risks associated with the operation in Argentina, where the division gets about 30% of its net sales.

According to company managers, uncertainty related to Argentina’s economy after the election of a left-wing government will be key to determine the fate of the transaction.

“If risk aversion continues to be high (in Argentina), the IPO may become inviable,” Chief Financial Officer Edison Ticle told a press conference.

Athena, which also operates in Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia and Chile, is a leading South American producer and exporter of fresh beef and cattle by-products, accounting for 12% of beef exports out of continent, according to a company presentation.

Initially scheduled to be priced last May, the IPO of Minerva’s South American subsidiary was expected to raise up to 1.3 billion reais ($310 million), Chief Executive Fernando de Queiroz said.

Part of the proceeds would be used to reduce Minerva’s debt and fund expansion, management said.

Minerva declined to disclose how much money it will seek to raise via the IPO.

