Brazil beef-packer Minerva may raise $327m in share offering - filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian beefpacker Minerva SA said in a securities filing late on Wednesday that it could raise as much as 1.368 billion reais ($327 million) via the sale of new common and existing shares.

Minerva said it plans to sell 80 million new common shares plus 15 million existing common shares owned by VDQ Holdings in the offering. The company said the estimated value of the transaction was based on the share’s closing price of 14.40 reais on Wednesday. ($1 = 4.1753 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alex Richardson)