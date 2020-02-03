Brazilian homebuilder Mitre, shareholders raise $282.5 million in IPO -sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Mitre Realty Empreendimentos and its shareholders have raised 1.2 billion reais ($282.5 million) in an initial public offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mitre priced its shares on top of the suggested range, at 19.30 reais per share, and sold all the additional share allotments, the sources added, asking for anonymity to discuss the results ahead of the official announcement.

Shares in Mitre will start trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Feb 5. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)