UPDATE 1-Brazilian homebuilder Mitre, shareholders raise $282.5 million in IPO -sources

(Adds details on the offering, use of proceeds)

By Aluisio Alves and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Mitre Realty Empreendimentos and its shareholders have raised 1.2 billion reais ($282.5 million) in an initial public offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Mitre priced its shares on top of the suggested range, at 19.30 reais per share, and sold all the additional share allotments, the sources added, asking for anonymity to discuss the results ahead of the official announcement.

Mitre is the first homebuilder to list its shares on the Sao Paulo stock exchange in more than 10 years. As Brazil’s interest rates hit a record low of 4.5% last year, homebuilders expect larger demand for housing units.

Besides Mitre, Moura Dubeux Engenharia SA is also preparing its IPO. The company intends to use offering proceeds to acquire land, develop buildings and fund operating expenses, according to a securities filing.

Mitre posted revenues of 190 million reais in the first nine months of 2019 and a net income of 27 million reais.

Investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco BTG Pactual SA and Banco Bradesco SA managed the offering. Mitre shares will start trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Feb. 5. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves and Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)