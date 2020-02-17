Noticias de Mercados
February 17, 2020

Brazil's 3Coracoes buys Mitsui coffee unit for $48 million

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian coffee company 3Coracoes announced on Monday the acquisition of a large part of Mitsui & Co Ltd’s coffee business in Brazil for 210 million reais ($48.55 million).

3Coracoes, a joint venture between local holding Sao Miguel and Israeli company Strauss Group Ltd, said in a statement that the deal includes two coffee processing plants, a distribution center and several brands. ($1 = 4.3250 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

