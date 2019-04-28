Rallying-Neuville leads Hyundai to one-two triumph in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, April 28 (Reuters) - Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Rally of Argentina in a Hyundai one-two finish on Sunday to stretch his world championship lead to 10 points.

Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen finished second, 48.4 seconds behind, with reigning champion Sebastien Ogier third for Citroen after overhauling Toyota’s Kris Meeke who had a puncture in the final stage.

Northern Irishman Meeke was fourth, just 1.4 seconds off the podium.

Six-times world champion Ogier also took five bonus points from the final Power Stage, with Neuville taking three. The Belgian now has 110 points to his French rival’s 100.

Hyundai lead the manufacturers’ championship with 157 points, 37 clear of closest challengers Toyota.

“The car has been absolutely perfect all weekend and I have felt comfortable, quick and in control throughout the event,” said Neuville after his second win in a row following victory in Corsica last month.

The sixth round of the championship is in Chile on May 10-12. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)