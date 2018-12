SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Lucianna Lorenzo as its new head of debt capital markets in Brazil, replacing Ricardo Leoni, the bank said in an internal statement on Thursday.

Lorenzo has been working for JPMorgan for 17 years, dealing with sales for financial institutions. Leoni was named head of corporate banking for Latin America earlier this year.

