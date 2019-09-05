Noticias de Mercados
September 5, 2019 / 11:02 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Brazil's MRV weighs up to $255 mln stake in U.S. firm AHS -filing

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

BRASILIA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA will hold a shareholders meeting on Oct. 4 to vote on a proposal to buy a controlling stake in U.S. real estate firm AHS Residential for $220 million to $255 million, a securities filing showed.

MRV shares closed down 6.44% at 17.72 reais ($4.30) on Wednesday, following the announcement it was considering making an investment in AHS, a Florida-based company owned by the Menin family, controlling shareholders of MRV. The proposal is to buy a 20% stake with 50.1% voting rights.

$1 = 4.1196 reais Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jason Neely

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below