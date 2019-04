SAO PAULO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Multiplan , one of the largest malls operators in the country, has seen higher consumer traffic in April, and that should result in a stronger sales performance in the second quarter, executives told analysts on Tuesday.

“Only in the first half of April, our malls recorded a 6 percent growth in traffic”, said Chief Executive Officer José Isaac Peres during an earnings call. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)