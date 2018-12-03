Noticias de Mercados
Murphy Oil raises full-year production outlook

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Murphy Oil Corp on Monday raised its fourth-quarter and full-year production forecast, following the closing of a deal to form a Gulf of Mexico joint venture with Brazil’s state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA.

The company now expects to produce about 176,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in the fourth quarter, up from the previously expected range of 167,000 to 169,000 boe/d.

Murphy also raised its full-year capital expenditure outlook by about 4 percent to $1.23 billion and said it expects to use some of the cash flow from the new assets to accelerate activity in the oil-rich Eagle Ford region. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

