Principales nominaciones a los Premios Grammy 2020

20 nov (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, los mayores honores de la industria de la música, fueron anunciados el miércoles.
A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones en las principales categorías. Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia conducida por Alicia Keys el 26 de enero en Los Ángeles.
“I, I” — Bon Iver
“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
“7” — Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” — H.E.R.
“Talk” — Khalid
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, compositoras (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, compositores (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, compositores (H.E.R.)
“Lover” — Taylor Swift, compositora (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, compositores (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, compositores (Lizzo)
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
“Spirit” - Beyonce
“Bad Guy” - Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” - Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift
“The Lion King: The Gift” - Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” - Billie Eilish
“thank u, next” - Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project” - Ed Sheeran
“Lover” - Taylor Swift
“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” - Dreamville
“Championships” - Meek Mill
“I Am > I Was” - 21 Savage
“Igor” - Tyler, The Creator
“The Lost Boy” - YBN Cordae
“Love Again” - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been” - H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” - Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” - Lucky Daye
“Come Home” - Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000
“Desperate Man” - Eric Church
“Stronger Than Truth” - Reba McEntire
“Interstate Gospel” - Pistol Annies
“Center Point Road” - Thomas Rhett
“While I’m Livin” - Tanya Tucker
Reporte de Jill Serjeant; Editado en español por Lucila Sigal