DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los Premios Grammy 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, 26 ene (Reuters) - Los Premios Grammy, los principales honores de la industria de la música, se entregarán el domingo en una ceremonia que será conducida por Alicia Keys en Los Ángeles.

FOTO DE ARCHIVO. La cantante catalana Rosalía actúa en la ceremonia de entrega de los premios Goya, en Sevilla, España. 2 de febrero de 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo.

A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones en las principales categorías.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga,Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, compositores (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell,compositores (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, TimHanseroth & Tanya Tucker, compositores (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. ArceliousHarris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, compositores (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, compositora (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey,compositores (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, PeteKelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, compositores (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, MelissaJefferson & Jesse Saint John, compositores (Lizzo)

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN SOLISTA POP

“Spirit” - Beyonce

“Bad Guy” - Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” - Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” - Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” - Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

“The Lion King: The Gift” - Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” - Billie Eilish

“Thank u, next” - Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” - Ed Sheeran

“Lover” - Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III” - Dreamville

“Championships” - Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” - 21 Savage

“Igor” Tyler - The Creator

“The Lost Boy” - YBN Cordae

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B

“Love Again” - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” - H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” - Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” - Lucky Daye

“Come Home” - Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE COUNTRY

“Desperate Man” - Eric Church

“Stronger Than Truth” - Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” - Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” - Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin” - Tanya Tucker

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

“Amo” - Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” - Cage The Elephant

“In the End” - The Cranberries

“Trauma” - I Prevail

“Feral Roots” - Rival Sons

MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL

“Homecoming” - Beyoncé

“Remember My Name” - David Crosby

“Birth Of The Cool” - Miles Davis

“Shangri-La” - Various Artists

“Anima” - Thom Yorke

Reporte de Jill Serjeant. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal