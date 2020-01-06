Natura & Co lifts cost-saving synergy estimate after closing of Avon deal

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil cosmetics group Natura & Co has raised its estimates for annual cost-savings stemming from the combination with Avon Products, but is still calculating potential revenue synergies, executives said on Monday.

The company now sees cost-savings of $200 million to $300 million per year within the next 36 months, more than the forecast of $150 million to $250 million disclosed in May, when it announced the deal to acquire rival Avon .

“And we are quantifying potential revenue synergies as we speak,” Natura & Co’s chief executive officer and chairman Roberto Marques told analysts and investors in a call to discuss the integration with Avon. (Reporting by Gabriela Mell, editing by Louise Heavens)