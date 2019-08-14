Brazil's Natura Q2 profit doubles and beats estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics group Natura Cosmeticos SA said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year ago, slightly above market expectations, helped by solid sales growth in all segments as well as cost control efforts.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, the company said its quarterly net income rose to 66.6 million reais ($16.4 million)compared to a consensus estimate of 61.7 million reais compiled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 4.0513 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by G Crosse)