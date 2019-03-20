Brazil's Neoenergia taps JPMorgan, BofA and Banco do Brasil for IPO -source

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Neoenergia SA has picked the investment banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Banco do Brasil SA to manage its initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Other banks may still join the group managing the IPO, added the source, who asked for anonymity to discuss the plans openly. Last week, Neoenergia said it was beginning preparations for an initial public offering.

Neoenergia, JPMorgan, Bank of America and Banco do Brasil did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)