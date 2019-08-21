Nestle to invest almost $250 million in Brazil over the next 3 years

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nestle SA said on Wednesday it will invest 1 billion reais (about $250 million) in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state over the next three years to introduce new production lines and technologies in existing factories, as well as push forward a digital transformation.

The announcement comes as the Sao Paulo Governor João Dória, strives to draw investments to the state and boost industrial jobs in Brazil’s historic manufacturing center. On Aug. 9, he unveiled during a trip to China that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd would invest $800 million to build a second plant in Sao Paulo.

“Sao Paulo state is greatly important to our story, as it hosted our very first factory (in Brazil),” Chief Executive for Nestle Brasil Marcelo Melchior said in a statement.

Nestle, the world’s largest food producer, employs 12,000 people directly and, the company said, more than 100,000 indirectly in Sao Paulo only. Over the last five years, its Brazilian subsidiary invested 2 billion reais in the state, according to the statement.

