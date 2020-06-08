Noticias de Mercados
June 8, 2020 / 5:58 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 20 minutes ago

Nestle confirms sale of Buitoni brand's North American business

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

ZURICH, June 8 (Reuters) - Nestle SA is selling the North American business of its Buitoni pasta brand to private-equity firm Brynwood Partners, the Swiss food group said on Monday.

It was confirming a report by the Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the situation as saying the deal values the Buitoni North American business at $115 million.

“Yes this is correct,” a Nestle spokesman said in response to a query about the report, giving no more details immediately.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
