May 26 (Reuters) - Netshoes Ltd said on Sunday Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA had raised its offer to buy the online shoe retailer to $3 per share from $2 per share.

The latest offer would value the company at around $93.18 million.

Netshoes’ board has approved the amendment and recommended that shareholders favor it, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas