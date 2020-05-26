UPDATE 1-Australia's New Century in talks to buy Vale's New Caledonia assets

(Adds details on deal, context)

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s New Century Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with Brazilian miner Vale’s Canadian unit to buy the latter’s nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia. Brazil’s Vale said it received non-binding offers for the nickel mining operations in April after putting them up for sale in December as the operation faced technical setbacks, a chemical spill and violent protests.

The Australian zinc miner said it would conduct due-diligence exclusively to buy Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S., (VNC), which owns and operates the Goro nickel and cobalt mine.

The Goro mine has a processing plant and a port facility, and is currently undergoing VNC-initiated restructuring to expand the output of a mixed hydroxide product (MHP) used in the battery industry.

Goro’s acquisition would make New Century a major supplier of nickel, and cobalt that has not been sourced from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s biggest supplier of cobalt, for the electric vehicles industry, the company said.

Australian nickel miner IGO Ltd, which became New Century’s top shareholder in April after taking an 18.4% stake, was supportive of the deal and intended to discuss MHP offtake arrangements in the future, New Century added.

Financial details of the deal were not provided.

However, New Century said if the transaction was to go through, the financial terms would include a fiscal package to help with transitioning VNC’s operations from Vale Canada to the company.

The two companies also plan to consult the French state, since New Caledonia is among its territories, to confirm its continued financing support for the mine.

New Century shares slumped 10% late on Tuesday morning.

In February, Vale reported a surprise fourth-quarter net loss largely due to a $2.51 billion impairment it took at the nickel operations in New Caledonia, where it also slashed full-year expected production levels. (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)