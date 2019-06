MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Mexican protesters agreed to lift a blockade at Newmont Goldcorp’s Penasquito mine on Friday, according to a government document seen by Reuters, ending a standoff that led to the mine stopping production for more than a month.

An official at the Interior Ministry, which issued the document signed by protesters and company representatives, confirmed its authenticity. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by David Alire Garcia)