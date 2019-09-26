Newmont Goldcorp says will restart negotiations if blockade lifted at Mexico mine

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp was ready to restart negotiations as soon as what it called an “illegal blockade” was lifted at Mexico’s Penasquito gold mine, the world’s top gold producer said on Thursday.

“A small group of people insist on the illegal blockade by way of pressure, and will try to secure millions of dollars in personal financial gain,” the company said in a statement, adding it had accepted previous negotiating terms.

Operations at the open-pit mine in northern Zacatecas state, which produced 272,000 ounces of gold last year, have been intermittent since March after protesters staged blockades to urge compensation for damage to local water supplies.

Reporting by Delphine Schrank and Noe Torres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama