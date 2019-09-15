Newmont Goldcorp temporarily suspends operations at Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Newmont Goldcorp said on Sunday it has temporarily suspended operations at the Peñasquito gold mine in Mexico after the resumption of a previously lifted blockade by a trucking contractor and some members of the Cedros community.

“.... dialogue sponsored by the government of Mexico to resolve issues with a trucking contractor and the San Juan de Cedros community has been suspended and that an illegal blockade has resumed,” the company said in a statement, adding that its operations at the mine will remain suspended while the blockade persists.

The company had resumed shipping concentrate from the Peñasquito gold mine in June after the blockade was lifted.

Operations at the mine were also temporarily suspended earlier this year as truck drivers blocked access to the mine and protesters said its operations caused a water supply to dry up.

The mine was part of the portfolio of Goldcorp, whose acquisition by Newmont was completed in April to form the world’s biggest gold producer.

The open-pit mine, in northern Zacatecas state, produced 272,000 ounces of gold in 2018 and directly employs over 6,500 people.

