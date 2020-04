MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - Miner Newmont Goldcorp said on Friday it will begin reducing operations at the Penasquito gold mine in Mexico’s Zacatecas state, responding to the Mexican government’s move to restrict economic activity to contain the coronavirus.

“We will ensure Penasquito remains well positioned to safely and efficiently increase operations once the government-mandated restriction is lifted,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Julia Love)