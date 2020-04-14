Mexican mine Penasquito suspends operations due to coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Peñasquito mine, one of the country’s leading gold and silver producers, said on Monday that it had temporarily suspended operations to comply with government restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

In early April, U.S. mining giant Newmont, which operates the mine, said it would begin reducing its operations at the site after the government declared a health emergency compelling “non-essential” industries to pause activity.

“We have suspended all activities of exploration, projects,” Newmont said on Monday in a statement. “Staff at the site have been reduced to a minimum.” (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)