Ghosn's lawyer doesn't rule out possibility of additional charges in Japan

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Carlos Ghosn’s lawyer on Tuesday said he did not rule out the possibility of additional charges in Japan against the ousted Nissan Motor Co boss.

Junichiro Hironaka also told a news briefing that he would not accept anything less than exoneration for Ghosn. Earlier on Tuesday Ghosn’s legal team asked a Tokyo court that the executive stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoings separately from Nissan because the company was helping prosecutors.

Three sources told Reuters on Monday that Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault SA, had alerted French prosecutors to payments made to a Renault-Nissan business partner in Oman under Ghosn.

