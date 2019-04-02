Noticias de Mercados
Ghosn would not get fair trial if tried alongside former employer Nissan, lawyer says

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn would not get a fair trial by a Tokyo court if he were tried alongside his former employer, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Tuesday, saying the carmaker was more like a prosecutor than a defendant in the case.

“No matter how you look at it, having Ghosn sit alongside Nissan at the trial would be peculiar, it would go against his right to a fair trial,” Junichiro Hironaka told a briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, lawyers for the former Nissan Motor chairman said they asked a Tokyo court that he stand trial for alleged financial wrongdoing separately from Nissan because the company is helping prosecutors. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly; Writing by David Dolan)

