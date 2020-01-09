Ghosn is "very comfortable" with judicial path in Lebanon-lawyer

BEIRUT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is very comfortable with the judicial path in Lebanon, a lawyer for him said on Thursday, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges.

Carlos Abou Jaoude, a Beirut-based lawyer for Mr Ghosn, told Lebanese broadcaster MTV he was “very comfortable” with the proceedings in Beirut but more importantly Ghosn himself was comfortable, “especially after what he went through”.

“He is very comfortable with the path.”

The prosecutor imposed a travel ban on Ghosn, judicial sources said. One of the sources said Ghosn would surrender his French passport to the Lebanese authorities later on Thursday. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Tom Perry; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)