Lebanese investigators finish questioning Ghosn, file referred to prosecutor -judicial source

BEIRUT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lebanese investigators finished questioning former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial source said, after he was summoned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges.

The file was referred to public prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Ouiedat, for a decision, the source said.

Ghosn, 65, fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies. Ghosn’s lawyer in Lebanon could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)