Nissan to lay off 200 Mexico workers amid global auto slowdown

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan will lay off about 200 workers at a plant in Mexico amid local and global challenges facing the automotive industry, the carmaker said on Thursday.

“Stemming from changes in the global and local industry, we have had to make important decisions to ensure the sustainability of our operations in today’s environment,” a Nissan spokesperson told Reuters in a statement.

The job cuts will take place at a Nissan plant in the central state of Aguascalientes, the firm said. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)