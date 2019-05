OSLO, May 20 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court will allow Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro to resume full output from its Alunorte alumina refinery, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The plant, a key supplier to the aluminium industry, currently operates at half of its capacity following a spill in February 2018 that led regulators and courts to restrict output.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans