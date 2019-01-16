Norsk Hydro says Brazil state authority lifts Alunorte production embargo

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro ASA said on Tuesday that Brazil’s northern state of Para has lifted a production embargo on its Alunorte alumina refinery but noted that full production will not resume until a federal court follows suit.

The plant is operating at half capacity after admitting early last year to making unlicensed emissions of untreated water during severe rains.

Para’s Secretariat of Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) issued a note lifting its embargo and saying normal operations can resume, the company said in a statement.

“We will continue the dialogue with the authorities pursuing full resumption of production,” said John Thuestad, the company’s executive vice president for bauxite and alumina. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)