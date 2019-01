OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro hopes to resume full production at its Alunorte alumina plant in Brazil within weeks or months, although the process still remains uncertain, Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg told Reuters.

The plant is operating at half capacity after admitting early last year to making unlicensed emissions of untreated water during severe rains. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)