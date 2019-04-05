Norsk Hydro has April 12 court hearing on partly shut Brazil plant

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court has scheduled an April 12 hearing on the year-long production embargo at Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery, the Norwegian company said on Friday.

The plant has operated at half of its capacity since February 2018 after a spill that led regulators and courts to restrict its output.

There is no timeline yet for when a decision will be made on whether to lift the embargo, Hydro said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman)