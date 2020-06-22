UPDATE 1-Hydro's Brazil alumina output cut as power transmission towers collapse

(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro will reduce alumina output at its Alunorte plant in Brazil after a power outage that occurred when three electricity transmission towers collapsed at the firm’s Paragominas bauxite mine, the company said on Monday.

Initial police findings concluded that some components had been removed from the towers that overturned on Saturday, but it was too early to say whether the structures had been subject to sabotage, a Hydro spokesman said.

Alumina, which is distilled from bauxite, is used for the production of aluminium.

Repairing the power supply will take two to three weeks, during which the Alunorte plant will operate at 50-70% of full capacity, Hydro said.

The company does not expect significant customer impact from the power outage, it added.

The Paragominas mine, located in the northern Brazilian state of Para, delivers bauxite to the Alunorte alumina refinery in Barcarena via a 244-km (152 miles) pipeline.

Alunorte in turn supplies alumina to the nearby Albras aluminium plant as well as other metals plants around the world. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman and Gwladys Fouche)